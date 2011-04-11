Hosni Mubarak Gives His First Post-Office Speech Amid Stunning Turn Of Events In Egypt

There’s a lot going on, but don’t take your eye off the ball in Egypt, where the post-revolution situation continues to deteriorate.



This weekend there were big protests in Tahrir Square that saw multiple deaths. As the military drags its feet on reforms, the revolutionary movement is back.

All of this serves to make ex-President Hosni Mubarak look relatively good, and though he’s under house arrest, he’s speaking out. The LA Times reports that Mubarak has delivered his first speech (not live, a 6-minute recording played on Al-Arabiya) basically saying that he’s been the victim of a smear.

Add it up, and it sounds as though with the military leadership losing its grip, Mubarak senses that to some extent he’s still a player in Egypt.

