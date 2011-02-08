REPORT: Mubarak To Leave Egypt, Go To Germany For "Health Check" And Hand Over Power

Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is to leave Egypt for medical treatment in Germany, at which time he’ll give up his power as president, according to Der Spiegel.



The report suggests the plan is for Mubarak, who had been rumoured to be suffering from cancer, to head to hospital near Baden-Baden in Germany. The hospital in question is Max-Grundig-Klinik Bühlerhöhe, and it is already in talks over the move, according to Der Spiegel.

The move is being organised by the U.S. government and elements within the Egyptian regime, as well as the German government, according to the report.

Mubarak is currently not in Cairo and would have to leave for Germany from his vacation home in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Read the full story at Der Spiegel >

