Hosni Mubarak Has Been Released From Prison

AFP/File Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

Hosni Mubarak, the man who ruled Egypt for 30 years, only to be removed from power in dramatic revolts two years ago, has been released from prison, the Associated Press is reporting.

The AP says that Mubarak has been taken to a military hospital in Cairo. He is 85 years old and plagued by health issues.

His release is contentious.

The man who succeeded him, and Egypt’s only democratically-elected president, Mohammed Morsi, remains in jail. Mori’s Muslim Brotherhood supporters have been killed by the hundreds by government forces backed by the military that seized power in early July.

Mubarak’s release comes amid a state of emergency declared earlier this week in Egypt. Under increased power from the state of emergency, Egyptian Prime Minister Hazem El-Beblawi ordered Mubarak’s release.

The move acquitted Mubarak on charges of corruption for purportedly stealing Egyptian funds during his rule. He still faces charges for allowing the killing of hundreds of protesters during the Arab Spring revolts in 2011 that led to his ouster.

He ruled Egypt from 1981, following the assassination of Anwar Sadat, until early 2011, when he stepped down amid massive protests and turmoil in the streets.

Egyptian state television reportedly showed a medically equipped helicopter landing at the prison to transport him earlier today.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

