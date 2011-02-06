Hosni Mubarak Holds On, But His Son Gamal Has Stepped Down

Update: Al-Arabiya has retracted its earlier report that Mubarak gave up his post, according to the BBC. It appears that his son, Gamal, has definitely given up his position.



Mubarak is still in power, but the embattled Egyptian President has just resigned as head of his party according to Al-Arabiya. His son, meanwhile, has also given up his post.

Meanwhile, the protesters are still out demanding his resignation.

Clearly the wheels are in motion, but nobody knows how things will break, including who take power post-Mubarak.

