Check Out Where Hosni Mubarak is Spending His "House Arrest"

Photo: http://www.almasryalyoum.com

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is currently under house arrest in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm Al-Sheikh.He’s probaby terrified at the prospect of being put on trial for his crimes, but in the meantime he’s living it pretty nice in this house, according to Al Masry Alyoum (via SultanAlQassemi), which writes of his place



It consists villa of two floors, ground floor features a living room and kitchen area 4 in 5 meters, used the Salem one of Belgian companies of its founding, along with a large terrace facade glass on the sea, up two floors, and in the second floor master bedroom and two rooms additional, and all the windows view of the sea with slots transparent, so enjoy the static length of time the sea scene. After years of establishment of the swimming pool featured was change the design of the villa, due to the distance between the villa and swimming pool, which cost millions of pounds have been established swimming pool a smaller one in the Green Zone in front of the villa directly, which lasted until the present moment, and were cultivated area was located the old bathroom.

