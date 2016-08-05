Shares of Hortonworks crashed over 25% after a huge miss on earnings and an exec departure

Hortonworks Hortonworks CEO Rob Bearden

Shares of Hortonworks, which provides software to help companies analyse huge amounts of information, sunk over 25% to around $9.40 after-hours immediately following a big miss on its Q2 2016 earnings report.

Here are the important numbers reported by Hortonworks:

Revenue of $43.6 million versus Wall Street expectations of $45.26 million

versus Wall Street expectations of $45.26 million Loss per share of $0.72 versus Wall Street expectations of $0.70.

Plus, Hortonworks has also announced that company president Herb Cunitz will be departing, as reported by SiliconAngle. That report also indicates that Hortonworks is placing the blame for the earnings miss on certain deals that didn’t close as expected.

Meanwhile, Talend, a provider of similar software and solutions as Hortonworks, held a successful IPO in late July, soaring 50% in first-day trading after debuting at $18.

