Horses For Courses: Ferrari Holds First Australian Racing Day in Sydney in 2014

Go on, admit it, you always wanted one, but could only afford a ticket in the stands. Photo: Getty / Mark Thompson (File)

Ferrari Australasia today revealed it will hold a major festival for fans of the prancing horse at Sydney Motorsport Park, April 11–13, 2014.

It’s the first time a Ferrari Racing Day will be held in Australia and the NSW Government is backing the event, which promises to rival Melbourne’s F1 with revved up motorsports fans.

A round of the 2014 Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific series, in Ferrari 458 cars, will be held during the 3-day event. An estimated 30 drivers and crews from Japan, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Korea will compete.

The APAC Challenge also includes a novice section, giving owners the chance to use their sleek, expensive sports cars as intended rather than for beating other drivers to the next set of traffic lights.

There are more than 400 members of the Ferrari Club of Australia and the event will be the biggest gathering of the brand ever seen in Australia, from classic cars to the latest range and even an F1 racer.

NSW Sport and Recreation Minister Gabrielle Upton said the Ferrari Racing Days are an “opportunity for Ferrari owners and fans to gather and enjoy a range of track activities and entertainment”.

Enzo Ferrari founded the sports car company in Italy in 1929.

