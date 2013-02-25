Horsemeat Found In Ikea Meatballs In Czech Republic

Photo: Instagram / @beesmeow

Furniture store Ikea became the latest company caught up in the Europe-wide horsemeat scandal when Czech inspectors found equine DNA in meatballs made for the group in Sweden.The Czech State Veterinary Administration found evidence of horse during DNA tests on products labelled as beef and pork meatballs from Ikea in the city of Brno.



The consignment of meatballs had not been distributed to consumers, the government body said. A spokesman did not know whether the meatballs were distributed in other European countries.

Ikea said they were made by a single Swedish supplier.

The horsemeat was found in 1kg packs of frozen meatballs. A total of 760kg of the meatballs were stopped from reaching the shelves.

Ikea’s furniture stores feature restaurants and also sell typical Swedish food, including the so-called Kottbullar meatballs. The group has 18 stores in the UK, and is established in 44 countries with annual sales of £23.6bn.

Ministers from across the EU were meeting in Brussels to discuss the crisis.

(Editor’s note: Reuters reports that Petr Chadraba, spokesman for the Swedish furniture store chain, said the batch of meatballs had been on sale in countries including the Czech Republic, Britain, Portugal, Netherlands and Belgium.”)

