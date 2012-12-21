Retired Racehorse Now Paints Abstract Art That Sells For Up To $300

A horse named Metro has taken up painting after being forced to retire from racing because of his bad knees, WHPTV reports.



The horse had $300,000 in career winnings when he was adopted by Ron Krajewski of Gettysburg, PA. According to WHPTV in Harrisburg, Krajewski noticed that Metro would constantly bob his head, so one day he put a paintbrush in his mouth and an easel in front of him.

Now, his paintings are priced between $40 and $300, and all proceeds go to a horse-adoption charity.

WHPTV took some video of Metro painting. How it works is Krajewski puts a brush in Metro’s mouth, the horse shakes his head to streak paint across the canvas, and Krajewski retrieves the brush when it falls out of his mouth.

Pretty cool story, and for a good cause too (via Deadspin):



Here’s Metro painting:

Photo: WHPTV

The owner:

Photo: WHPTV

The finished product:

Photo: WHPTV

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.