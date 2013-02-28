Horse Meat Is Everywhere [INFOGRAPHIC]

Adam Taylor

If you’re confused by the horse meat scandal that has engulfed Europe recently, you’re not alone.

First the horse meat was unexpectedly found in hamburgers. Then it appeared in lasagnas, and recently it even appeared in Ikea meatballs.

So where does the meat come from? And why do people care? Australia’s Institute of Food Safety explains in this infographic.

infographic horsemeat

Photo: Australian Insisute of Food Safety

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.