Horse Meat Is Everywhere [INFOGRAPHIC]

If you’re confused by the horse meat scandal that has engulfed Europe recently, you’re not alone.



First the horse meat was unexpectedly found in hamburgers. Then it appeared in lasagnas, and recently it even appeared in Ikea meatballs.

So where does the meat come from? And why do people care? Australia’s Institute of Food Safety explains in this infographic.

Photo: Australian Insisute of Food Safety

