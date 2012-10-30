Here's One Guy Who's Not Taking Hurricane Sandy Seriously

Hurricane Sandy is one of the biggest storms ever to hit the U.S. and it’s something that everyone should take very seriously.



Jimmy Kruyne, however, used the opportunity of a potential natural disaster to become a viral sensation when he saw a news crew set up outside his apartment.

Kruyne decided to have some fun on live TV and stepped outside wearing only a pair of swimming trunks and a horse mask over his head. (Yes, a horse mask.)

The 27-year-old then proceeded to jog right past reporter Megan McGrath as she was live on-air.

“Perhaps some people are getting a little stir crazy,” said McGrath as Kruyne jogged by.

Kruyne tells the Washington Post that he thought it would be funny to run past the reporter wearing just his horse mask and swimming trunks. He also said he didn’t mean to hog up all the camera time.

Watch Jimmy Kruyne, aka the “Horse Mask Guy,” jog in Hurricane Sandy below:

