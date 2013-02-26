Horse DNA Found In Ikea Swedish Meatballs

Photo: By gavinr on Flickr

The horse meat scandal continues. Inspectors say they’ve found Ikea Swedish meatballs contaminated with horse meat in the Czech Republic.



The Czech State Veterinary Administration has confirmed on its website that the meatballs, which were made in Sweden, had horse DNA.

Now, they’ve suspended all shipments of the meatballs.

All meatballs sold in American Ikea locations are sourced from a supplier in the U.S., according to Ikea.

The furniture chain joins Burger King, Nestle, and Tesco as another big brand that has been affected by the horse meat issue.

Here’s a statement from Ikea — from the L.A. Times:

“Customer confidence is of the utmost importance to Ikea. Ikea is committed to serving and selling high quality food that is safe, healthy and produced with care for the environment and the people who produce it. We do not tolerate any other ingredients than the ones stipulated in our recipes or specifications, secured through set standards, certifications and product analysis by accredited laboratories.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.