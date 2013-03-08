Here's The Horse Meat Costume That's Selling Out In The UK

Photo: Fancy Dress Costumes

Of course there’s already a horse burger costume on the market.To fully embrace the horse meat scandal, which erupted after equine turned up everywhere in the U.K. from super markets to Taco Bells, Fancy Dress Costumes decided to make a “Horse Burger Costume” — and it’s already selling out.



The pitch perfect description of the £39.99 costume reads:

Yay or neigh? Become the flavour of the year.

This costume is the odds on favourite at many local supermarkets.

Disclosure: Horse content is not 100% guaranteed.

“The sales are quite incredible, we literally have one left and just placed a bulk order to re-stock,” Jack Coveney, the director of the costume retailer, told BI. “Interest has been on a European scale. We have never had so many inquiries!”

The product went on sale yesterday and sold 249 in just 28 hours. While that number isn’t astronomical, we’re guessing that Fancy Dress Costumes is going to stock up for its next batch.

And it isn’t even Halloween yet.

If you don’t have a costume party to go to, you can wear the piece to the grocery store:

Photo: Fancy Dress costumes

Photo: Fancy Dress Costumes

It’s very practical.

