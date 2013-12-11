Horror Writer Stephen King Has Joined Twitter, And He's Charming And Funny

He forever changed the way people thought about US proms with his 1974 debut novel, Carrie – a third movie version currently in cinemas – and now the prolific horror author Stephen King has joined Twitter @StephenKing, attracting nearly 200,000 followers in the five days since this first tweet:

My first tweet. No longer a virgin. Be gentle! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 6, 2013

But writer’s block seemed strike the prolific author, whose four decade career has produced 50 novels and five non-fiction books, selling more than 350 million copies worldwide, when he mocked himself a short time later saying he couldn’t think of anything to say.

On Twitter at last, and can't think of a thing to say. Some writer I turned out to be. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 6, 2013

But one of the first to notice was fellow novelist Margaret Atwood, who, after initially replying with disbelief that it was really him, teased King a day later saying saying he must be doing something right to get 85,000 followers after just one tweet

@StephenKing: One Tweet and 85K Followers! You must be doing something right! — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) December 7, 2013

The pair then struck up a banter with King replying “I have no idea what I’m doing here. The thought of all those eyeballs has stricken me dumb”. Atwood responded: “But now you can say what you had for breakfast & a tremor will run round the earth…”.

Among those also responding was his son, fellow author Joe Hill, @joe_hill, to whom King tweeted, “Just don’t let me catch you with your hand in your pants”. Hill shot back: “Talking to you on Twitter is easier than in real life, cos I don’t have to wait for you to paste in your false teeth here.”

There was a hint of professional jealousy from Hill, who, with nearly 190,000 followers, boasted a bigger audience currently than his father, until now, when he opined that it took him three years to get Twitter’s blue accreditation tick – a feat his father achieved within hours of signing up:

We won't discuss how it took 3 years for me to get a blue checkmark & it took @StephenKing, like, 3 hours, because I'M TOO BIG A MAN. — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) December 6, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.