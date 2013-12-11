Horror Writer Stephen King Has Joined Twitter, And He's Charming And Funny

Simon Thomsen

He forever changed the way people thought about US proms with his 1974 debut novel, Carrie – a third movie version currently in cinemas – and now the prolific horror author Stephen King has joined Twitter @StephenKing, attracting nearly 200,000 followers in the five days since this first tweet:

But writer’s block seemed strike the prolific author, whose four decade career has produced 50 novels and five non-fiction books, selling more than 350 million copies worldwide, when he mocked himself a short time later saying he couldn’t think of anything to say.

But one of the first to notice was fellow novelist Margaret Atwood, who, after initially replying with disbelief that it was really him, teased King a day later saying saying he must be doing something right to get 85,000 followers after just one tweet

The pair then struck up a banter with King replying “I have no idea what I’m doing here. The thought of all those eyeballs has stricken me dumb”. Atwood responded: “But now you can say what you had for breakfast & a tremor will run round the earth…”.

Among those also responding was his son, fellow author Joe Hill, @joe_hill, to whom King tweeted, “Just don’t let me catch you with your hand in your pants”. Hill shot back: “Talking to you on Twitter is easier than in real life, cos I don’t have to wait for you to paste in your false teeth here.”

There was a hint of professional jealousy from Hill, who, with nearly 190,000 followers, boasted a bigger audience currently than his father, until now, when he opined that it took him three years to get Twitter’s blue accreditation tick – a feat his father achieved within hours of signing up:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.