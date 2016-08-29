We asked and you answered -- here are 9 horrifying stories about terrible coworkers

'The worst coworker I ever had was an attention-seeking sociopath. We worked together in an operations trade support group at a well-known Wall Street firm.

The structure of the trading floor (long rows with monitors -- no divisions between workspaces) and the structure of the group (one email inbox, any request or issue could be handled by pretty much anyone in the group) made avoidance impossible.

And he sat directly next to me.

In the dog-eat-dog world of the finance industry, he did all you would expect of a nightmare colleague. He'd steal your work, try to take over a project you're already working on, do his best to poke holes in your proposals to senior colleagues, and spread false information about you.

The approach I had taken with problem colleagues up to this point in my career was to disengage and just do my work. Do it better than them. The problem with Mr. Sociopath is he was good at his job and he would target for destruction anyone he deemed as competition.

Management valued his skills, work ethic, and propensity to highlight the errors of others. He was excellent at Excel and his social interactions mirrored the same formulaic structure -- without any awareness of emotions or the awkwardness his behaviour would create.

With the structure of the trading floor not having clear delineations for personal space, such as a cubicle or office, he would constantly invade it -- and linger.

While we were working in the same group, my daughter was admitted to the hospital and I was out most of the week. When she started getting stronger and it was clear we would be taking her home in a few days, I returned to work to catch up on an important project. He asked me how things were going and made an unremarkable joke. I replied with a polite smile.

He said, 'I know she is better now because you smiled.' Not offensive, but a good example of his social and emotional thinking -- A+B = C.

In the two years I sat next to him, he never showed any empathy for any person, animal or object. Behind his small, dark, beady eyes was a sick individual. In confidence, I advised female colleagues not to find themselves alone with him at work or happy hour.

I never made a complaint about him to senior management or HR, which I regret. My approach at that time in my career was to put my head down and do my work. If I find myself with another colleague like him, I will be proactive in removing him or myself from the group.' -- Brendan, the Bronx, NY