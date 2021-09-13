7 tricks horror movies use to scare you

This episode of “Movies Insider” looks at how horror movies trick audiences into being scared using clever techniques in cinematography, sound design, and mise-en-scène.

We break down the staples of the horror genre, from the first-person-perspective shot to the use of low-frequency sounds in horror soundtracks.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Narrator: Take a look at this shot from “The Shining.” A pretty innocent scene. But when we zoom out, the space suddenly becomes menacing. That’s partly because compositions like this stress us out. All that empty, or negative, space tells us there’s something lurking and that this character is in danger. Negative space is just one of many tools horror-film makers use to play on your senses without you even noticing. Let’s take a look at some of the hidden ways horror movies manipulate you into being scared. You might have heard about nonlinear sounds.

[shrill, suspenseful music] [screams]

We are conditioned to respond to those screeching strings with fear. But the opposite of that can be even more unsettling.

[growling] [screaming]

Hear that low rumble?

[growling] [screaming]

You might’ve felt it more than you heard it. That’s because this scene uses super-low-frequency sounds that are right at the limit of what humans can hear. The human ear is best at registering sounds above the frequency of 20 hertz. Anything below that is called infrasound. Horror movies like “Paranormal Activity” use sounds right around that 20-hertz threshold, called sub-bass sounds. It’s these deep rumblings that ratchet up the tension in key moments. According to some studies, we also often feel them, experiencing the sound waves in our bodies as vibration. People subjected to infrasound and sub-bass sounds reported feelings of discomfort, even chills, or worse, like when director Gaspar Noé used nonstop sub-bass sounds through the first 30 minutes of his movie “Irreversible.”

[ambient tones rumbling] [men speaking indistinctly]

The BBC reported that 20 people at the Cannes Film Festival fainted during the film and needed medical attention. These sounds operate at the outer edges of your hearing range to make you uncomfortable without you even knowing why. And this idea can apply to your visual senses, too.

Did you catch that? This white face is one of several hidden shots of the demon in “The Exorcist.” They are often referred to as subliminal images, which isn’t really accurate, since we are able to consciously perceive them. But each image only lasts about an eighth of a second on screen, less than a blink of an eye. Research shows that people presented with threatening images, even briefly, become faster at identifying additional threats. That state of hypervigilance is right where horror movies want you. So as each flash comes on screen, you get better at catching them, but you might also question whether you saw anything at all. And that’s the point. At the end of “Psycho,” director Alfred Hitchcock placed this image of Mrs. Bates’ skull over Norman Bates’ face, but didn’t include this detail in all prints of the movie. So in theaters, you might’ve seen the skull in one screening and not in the next. The American remake of “The Ring” played a similar trick by inserting shots from the cursed videotape as flash frames in different scenes of the movie, but varying the frames in different versions of the film. These fleeting images and, more generally, the popular horror-movie style of quick-cutting between shots work to disorient you and make you question your own perception.

Casey: Hello?

Killer: Why don’t you want to talk to me?

Narrator: See all this? That’s called negative space: anything in the frame that’s not the subject we’re focusing on. Movies traditionally go for a harmonious balance of positive and negative space. The subject is placed at the rule-of-thirds lines, and there’s more space in the direction the subject’s facing, allowing what’s called lead room. Horror movies deliberately violate those rules to make audiences squirm. Sometimes they’ll put the subject almost on the edge of that frame line, so the blank space overwhelms the frame, or they’ll leave more empty space behind the subject, which makes us wonder if something’s going to sneak up on them. Camera movements in horror movies often emphasize the negative space even more. See the slow pans in these scenes? Or in these scenes, how the camera lingers on empty spots? In horror movies, you’ll sometimes see the camera actually leave the subject and track through a vacant room, filling the shot with only negative space. Leaving all this openness in the frame lets the audience’s imagination fill in the blanks. We’re left wondering if or when some attacker will pop up and from which direction. Extreme wide establishing shots can also draw attention to how alone and vulnerable the protagonists are and how remote the setting is. How many times have you seen shots like this in horror movies? They work so well to set the scene because they play on some of our most primal fears of isolation and defenselessness.

So if too much empty space freaks us out, what happens when the shot has almost no space at all? It can actually amp up the fear even more, especially in climactic scenes. In this scene from “The Nun,” we see a shot of Valak rise up from the water, then go to a close-up of the protagonist looking on in horror. By the time we cut to a wide shot again, Valak’s now fully out of the water, towering over Irene. This is a common pattern in horror movies. They’ll show you the monster approaching or coming into view, then cut to a tight close-up of the protagonist reacting. It’s terrifying because we know the monster’s advancing or attacking, but we’re not allowed to see it happening. We’re only witnessing it secondhand through the protagonist’s response. More generally, tight shots on the protagonist make it so you can’t see what’s going on, like in this scene from “Psycho.” Notice the camera’s tight on Detective Arbogast as he goes up the stairs, so we can’t see what danger he might be walking into. That leaves us feeling as helpless and on edge as he is.

Another way of keeping audiences in the dark is by manipulating camera focus. In this scene from “Donnie Darko,” we go from a shot of Jake Gyllenhaal from behind to an out-of-focus medium close-up of his face. As he slowly walks into focus, he becomes crisper, but the background remains blurry, leaving us wondering what might be lurking there. That shot uses shallow focus. That’s when the aperture of a camera’s lens is wide open, creating a shallow depth of field. This allows filmmakers to finely control which people or objects in the frame stay sharp. In other genres, filmmakers use shallow focus to direct our attention to the in-focus part of the shot. But horror-film makers weaponize shallow focus to make us uncomfortable. Let’s look at another creepy Jake Gyllenhaal scene, this one from the movie “Enemy.” Here are the two subjects: Mélanie Laurent, who’s being followed, and Jake, who’s following her. Both are equally important, but one’s in the sharp foreground, and the other’s in the blurry background. This leaves us unsure where to direct our eyes, and it forces us as audience members into an uncomfortable and hyperattentive state. Here’s another key way horror movies play with perspective.

Jill: Hi, it’s Jill, the babysitter.

Narrator: This is a framing device sometimes called the dark voyeur or hidden onlooker perspective. The camera might shoot from behind something, a bush or a piece of furniture, or through something, like a window. This perspective puts us in the uncomfortable position of being voyeurs, where we know something that the protagonist doesn’t: that they are being watched. The shot can also separate the audience from the actual scene. Here, for example, we’re looking on from another room. That framing makes us hyperaware of our powerlessness to stop what’s about to happen. We can only watch, complicit, which can make for a pretty torturous viewing experience.

If the dark voyeur perspective turns the audience into observers, the first-person-killer perspective turns us into accomplices. That’s the classic slasher “Halloween,” opening with a shot from the murderer’s point of view. The first-person-killer perspective is a hallmark of slasher movies, popularized by the earliest films in that genre. The first-person-victim perspective can be just as powerful, because it literally puts us in the character’s shoes as they approach danger. That’s why many horror movies use a shaky cam. Friend: Jason, what are you doing? Narrator: Or a zooming effect like the kind in “Vertigo,” which makes us feel as dizzy and uneasy as the protagonist does in the scene. Both types of first-person-POV shots are effective for a few reasons. For one, they hide crucial information about the scene. In the second half of “The Blair Witch Project,” the more danger the protagonists are in, the lower and more shakily they hold the camera, never focusing the lens on anything for very long. In the opening shot of “Halloween,” Michael Myers’ mask is partially covering the camera, so we’re not privy to everything in the frame. Even more importantly, we don’t know the identity of this unseen intruder. That’s also why Steven Spielberg used the first-person-POV shots in “Jaws”: to hide the shark from the audience, which famously worked to make the monster even scarier.

All these techniques combine into an assault on our senses. They’re part of the visual language horror movies have developed to make us doubt our own senses, prepare for an attack, and fully immerse ourselves in the scene through the eyes of both killer and victim.