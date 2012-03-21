APARTMENT HORROR STORY: My Chinatown Studio Doubled As A Secret Gambling Den

Photo: Vivian Giang / Business Insider

When I heard about a $500 per month studio in Chinatown, I—a graduate student at the time—jumped at the opportunity.Even though I knew it sounded too good to be true.



Photo: Vivian Giang / Business Insider

Before I even met the landlady, she had asked my connection questions that were a little too personal for my taste: How much did I party, if I had a boyfriend and whether the fact that I was only half-Chinese would be a problem.Despite warning alerts going off in my head, I agreed to take a look.

I traveled to Mott Street, between Grand and Hester streets, to meet my friend outside a local grocery store. An Asian woman sat nearby selling real or fake jade jewelry from a small workbench and the crowd was still bustling at 8 o’clock in the evening — I liked it. As we climbed the creaky staircase, I crossed my fingers, hoping the apartment wouldn’t be half as bad as I already knew it would be.

Photo: Vivian Giang / Business Insider

Photo: Vivian Giang / Business Insider

On the fourth floor, we stopped, knocked on a plain, green door and Mary, a 50-something-year-old Cantonese-speaking woman greeted us, took one good look at me, and hurried us in. I was horrified. The place was in complete shambles. The walls were hanging on by sheets of plaster, the ceiling sagged and definitely looked collapsible, the tub was in the middle of the kitchen, the floor sloped in every which direction, electrical wires were everywhere and here I was, silently reminding myself, “First impressions aren’t everything.”I bravely traveled deeper into the submarine-shaped apartment. The studio was separated by a door frame, and the back room would be the bedroom. I knew this because there was a handmade bunk bed screwed into the wall.

Photo: Vivian Giang / Business Insider

There was no getting around it: This apartment was a nightmare. At this point, most people would get out, forget about this experience as quick as possible and seek out other abodes. But I clung on to false hope that good news would soon follow. I mean, I didn’t see any vermin crawling around. And I would be living by myself in Manhattan. I could surely get down and scrub the floors and walls for that.

But it doesn’t get better. In fact, it gets worse. I asked Mary if I could fix the place up, rewire some stuff and paint the walls.

“Sure,” she replied. “You can do whatever you want.”

“Would I be signing a lease?” I asked.

“No, no lease.”

No lease? No lease to guarantee that I wouldn’t be thrown out after fixing the place up to be a decent home? No lease meant no super to the rescue if I found a leak that could kill me within the hour. No protection. Nothing.

I find out Mary has owned the apartment for years, but no one’s actually lived in the place for at least three years. The landlady has another apartment she resides in, she doesn’t work, but she’s able to afford both places from the nightly wagers she makes at this very apartment. During the late, wee hours, my potential apartment became a secret gambling den as people lined up to lay down their bets on Mahjong games. I’ve witnessed the scene before: One game could take hours and people wait around all day and night to watch the match pan out. Trust me, it’s an addicting scene.

Why would she give that up? I was about to learn she wasn’t planning on it.

Mary asked me to move my things to the back of the apartment — the bedroom area — and told me she would slowly move her things out to the front room. That’s understandable, I thought, but then she added:

“Let me have my games for a while. I’ll stop eventually. We can even install a door between the bedroom and front room so you won’t be disturbed.”

I can get over the walls falling apart, the roof caving in, the floors rusting, the bath tub in the middle of the kitchen and a sketchy stove, but one thing I can’t deal with? A group of Chinese people huddled around in my kitchen at all hours of the night, yelling, clapping and screaming over a couple of plastic tiles.

No thanks. I fled.

