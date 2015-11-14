PHOTOS: A night of terror in Paris

A victim’s body lies covered on Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire. Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images.

On Friday night, Paris was rocked by several violent attacks. Around 150 people have been killed at a restaurant in the city’s 10th arrondissement, a soccer stadium, and at the nightclub Bataclan, where an unknown number have been held hostage.

While information is still scarce, the images below show some of the fallout from the attacks.

Medics evacuate an injured woman on Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire. Photo: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)

Medics evacuate an injured person on Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire. Photo: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images.

Medics move a wounded man near the Boulevard des Filles-du-Calvaire. Photo: by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Policemen patrol the streets during gunfire near the Bataclan theatre. Photo: Antoine Antoniol/Getty Images)

A medic tends to a man near the Boulevard des Filles-du-Calvaire. Photo: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images.

Medics move a wounded man near the Boulevard des Filles-du-Calvaire. Photo: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images.

Police and medics gather after an attack near the Boulevard des Filles-du-Calvaire. Photo: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images.

A policeman stands guard near the Boulevard des Filles-du-Calvaire. Photo: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Military police check pedestrians on Republique Square. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.

