HORRIFYING NEW STARTUP OF THE DAY: DirtyPhoneBook.com

DirtyPhoneBook.com is a new Web site that allows people to anonymously post comments on 10 digit phone numbers.



As anyone who has taken Chatroulette’s world tour of genitals can imagine, DirtyPhoneBook is full of vile stuff.

Amid the rare business review or personal compliment, we found personal takedowns, reviews of prostitutes, and a whole lot of racially-charged anger.

Here’s a sampling of comments with phone numbers redacted:

“Great JEW. Got me a great deal. Hard to get in touch with.”

“Gora [Redacted]. Piece of f—ing s— dumb a——-. Stay away from this f—er.”

“Asian whore house in manhattan. Constantly moves locations. It’s hit or miss when it comes to quality.”

It’s all very bizarre and mildly terrifying.

We can’t image a brand manager who would touch the stuff, but the people who run DirtyPhoneBook can. According to the site’s “Advertise” page, there is a “minimum advertising budget of $100,000 per campaign.”

Get in while you can, Procter & Gamble!

Strangest of all, however, is “The story of DirtyPhoneBook.com – How it all started!!!” posted on the site’s “About” page. Read:

DirtyPhoneBook.com was created by three very unusual people. A stripper by the name of Bambi came up with an original idea of organising a social network according to telephone numbers. While dancing at a high end Las Vegas strip club she met Joe, a degenerate gambler. One night, Joe hit big playing craps at Wynn. Rather than take his winnings and go home, Joe decided to hit the strip club. At the strip club Joe went all out, spending hours with Bambi in the VIP room. While dancing for Joe, Bambi had one two many drinks and told him about her idea. Joe was so impressed with the idea that he immediately called his friend Boris, who was a washed up Las Vegas comedian. Within an hour, the three of them were sitting in a strip club talking about their newly formed partnership.

It took less than a week to find all major participants. The website developer was a regular at the club, in love with Bambi and would do anything for her. The “house mum” had a daughter who was going to school to be a graphic designer. Joe reached out to his gambling buddies to put up the start up cash. The original website content was written by Boris. Less than a month later Bambi, Joe and Boris were ready to launch their website.”

If DirtyPhoneBook.com sounds like a the kind of place you’d like to work — and you are not currently serving a prison sentence — we have good news: DirtyPhoneBook is hiring. From the site’s “Jobs” page:

We are looking for special individuals that have at least 7 years of experience working in a high-load, high-availability, and highly-scalable environment.

Current Positions Available

Senior MySQL Database Engineer

System/Network Administrator – LAMP Environment (PHP)

Mail System Administrator

iPhone/Smart Phone Developer

User Interface Engineer

Digital Cartoon Animation Artist

Benefits & Perks

We will not give you free food.

We will not babysit your kids.

We refuse to do your laundry.

We don’t play volleyball in the middle of the day.

We don’t believe in Silicon Valley Slavery.*

But what we will do is double your current salary/compensation and in some cases triple it, if you are truly special!

We believe you are more qualified to do what you want with your cash.

Our Fringe Benefits – party with Bambi and her friends.

Please send resumes to: [email protected]

* Silicon Valley Slavery – strip away human individuality in the work place by providing basic services to all employees in order to have them focus on their job as much as possible. The goal is to maximise the employee’s productivity. Corporations will promote these fringe benefit packages to showcase their great corporate values, meanwhile these benefits are strategically designed to enslave employees.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.