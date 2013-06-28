Horrific Retail Sales In Greece

There had been talk, recently, of “green shoots” (so to speak) in the Greek economy.
This strongly suggests otherwise.
Latest retail sales numbers from Greece are horrific.
#Greece The retail trade volume index, including automotive fuel, decreased by 14.2% in April 2013 compared with April 2012
— Efthimia Efthimiou (@EfiEfthimiou) June 28, 2013
Greek retail sales -14.2% in April vs -5.8% in March. Scale of fall back towards the worst levels of the multi-year depression.
— Jamie McGeever (@ReutersJamie) June 28, 2013
