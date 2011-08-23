Horrible First Dates Exposed On Twitter

A new Twitter account, @firstdatehell, lets victims of bad dates explain their experiences in 140 characters or less.



The site grew out of a random tweet by writer Rhodri Marsden, who was walking by a pub and remembered a horrible first date there.

He received more than 100 replies, which he has posted on a Web page called Crapdate.com. He set up the new account after that.

Particularly bad is the story of the guy who put “In The Air Tonight” on endless repeat during the drive and offered a detailed running analysis.

