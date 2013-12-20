This Guy Makes A Living Drawing Horrible Corporate Logos For $US5 Each

Aaron Taube
Horrible logos goldman sachsHorrible LogosA ‘horrible’ version of the Goldman Sachs logo.

In 2010, a graphic designer based out of California noticed a trend of local companies crowd-sourcing their logo design to anyone who’d draw them something for free.

The designer, who goes by the online alias of “krs,” sensed a business opportunity. Instead of giving his work away to companies for free, he would draw the first thing that came into his head, and then sell the design for $US5. And thus was born Horrible Logos, a three-year-old business through which krs provides companies with guaranteed awful logos in exchange for beer money.

“It spun out of all these companies crowd-sourcing, just getting cheap logos for pretty much nothing,” krs said in an interview with Business Insider. “They would always wind up being sh—y logos. So I figured I’d just scrape the bottom of the barrel and charge $US5 and give them an ultra sh—y logo.”

Since then, the business has grown to the point where krs says he now receives several hundred orders a month from all over the world, all of which he draws in less than five minutes based mostly on how a company’s name sounds to him when he hears it.

“It’s pretty crazy people actually pay for a sh—y logo,” krs said. “I think it’s more people trying to see what I’m going to come up with for their company, so I try to keep it creative.”

After seeing his work, we asked krs to draw us up a couple “horrible” versions of our readers’ favourite companies, and krs was nice enough to comply.

JCPenney

Wal-Mart

Apple

ESPN

Google

Lululemon

McDonald's

NFL

Pepsi

Samsung

JPMorgan

Victoria's Secret

Goldman Sachs

Wendy's

Now see what some of these logos would look like if the companies were telling the truth.

Click here to see a list of hilariously honest slogans>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.