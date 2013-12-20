This Guy Makes A Living Drawing Horrible Corporate Logos For $US5 Each

Horrible Logos A ‘horrible’ version of the Goldman Sachs logo.

In 2010, a graphic designer based out of California noticed a trend of local companies crowd-sourcing their logo design to anyone who’d draw them something for free.

The designer, who goes by the online alias of “krs,” sensed a business opportunity. Instead of giving his work away to companies for free, he would draw the first thing that came into his head, and then sell the design for $US5. And thus was born Horrible Logos, a three-year-old business through which krs provides companies with guaranteed awful logos in exchange for beer money.

“It spun out of all these companies crowd-sourcing, just getting cheap logos for pretty much nothing,” krs said in an interview with Business Insider. “They would always wind up being sh—y logos. So I figured I’d just scrape the bottom of the barrel and charge $US5 and give them an ultra sh—y logo.”

Since then, the business has grown to the point where krs says he now receives several hundred orders a month from all over the world, all of which he draws in less than five minutes based mostly on how a company’s name sounds to him when he hears it.

“It’s pretty crazy people actually pay for a sh—y logo,” krs said. “I think it’s more people trying to see what I’m going to come up with for their company, so I try to keep it creative.”

After seeing his work, we asked krs to draw us up a couple “horrible” versions of our readers’ favourite companies, and krs was nice enough to comply.

