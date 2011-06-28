"Horrible Bosses" Red Band Trailer

When you need to kill your boss, look no further than murder consultant Mother F*ck#r Jones (Jamie Foxx), the best in the business!



Warner Bros. has launched a raunchy red band trailer for its upcoming comedy Horrible Bosses, which finds three best friends (Charlie Day, Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis) attempting to off their annoying supervisors by any means necessary.

Check out the mayhem that ensues in the video below. (But only if you are 18 years of age!)



Horrible Bosses comes to theatres July 8th, 2011 and stars Jason Bateman, Kevin Spacey, Charlie Day, Jamie Foxx, Colin Farrell, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Isaiah Mustafa. The film is directed by Seth Gordon.

