Here's The First Teaser Trailer For 'Horrible Bosses 2'

A sequel to 2011’s “Horrible Bosses” is coming out later this year and we have a first look at the film.

Warner Bros. released the first teaser trailer for the movie late Tuesday featuring Jason Sudeikis, Jason Bateman, and Charlie Day reprising their roles as disgruntled employees. However, this time around, the trio attempt to start their own company.

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

“Dale, Kurt and Nick decide to start their own business but things don’t go as planned because of a slick investor. Outplayed and desperate, and with no legal recourse, the three would-be entrepreneurs hatch a misguided plan to kidnap the investor’s adult son and ransom him to regain control of their company.”

Jamie Foxx, Chris Pine, and Christoph Waltz join the cast while Kevin Spacey and Jennifer Aniston also return.

“Horrible Bosses 2” is in theatres November 26.

