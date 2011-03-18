Jawbone's Jambox Speaker Outselling The Competition 10-to-1 At The Apple Store, Investor Ben Horowitz Boasts

The Jawbone Jambox

Photo: HotelChatter

Jawbone’s Jambox portable speakers appear to be a big hit. Andreessen Horowitz partner Ben Horowitz, who just led a $49 million round for Jawbone, boasted about one stat at a dinner with journalists in New York last night: He said that the Jambox was outselling rival speakers 10 to 1 at the Apple Store.Horowitz didn’t specify a time period for that performance, and we’re trying to get more details, but if it’s even close to that ratio, that’s very nice for Jawbone. Stay tuned for some interesting software coming from Jambox in the future, Horowitz also alluded.



