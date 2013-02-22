Horn Rims Won't Make Google Glass Fashionable

Props to Google for working with the hip glasses maker Warby Parker in an attempt to make its wearable A.I. goggles more stylish, but it will take a lot of social acceptance of robot aesthetics before a face computer looks cool. Despite trading out the metal frames for Warby Parker’s signature horn-rimmed look (shown at right), Google Glass will still have one feature that will make them look bizarre: “They have a tiny screen that appears much bigger from the wearer’s perspective than it does on the frame,” as The New York Times’s Claire Cain Miller explains it. It’s hard to see that part going away anytime soon, since it’s the gateway to the connected-computing part of the device. Total lens integration would make it better. But, it can’t be too close to one’s face, or else the wearer can’t properly see all those fun things Google Glass can do. For now, the tiny screen is here to stay.



So then, a question: Can that mini computer screen hovering over your eye ever look cool or even just normal? “There’s a reason we all make fun of someone wearing a Bluetooth or a BlackBerry holster,” Daniella Yacobovsky, co-founder of BaubleBar, an online jewelry retailer told Miller. “Is it useful? Of course it is. Do I look like a tool? Yeah. I’m not going to wear it.”

Click here to read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.