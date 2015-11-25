One Credit Suisse analyst just couldn't believe how much his Thanksgiving turkey cost at Stop & Shop

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow can’t believe how expensive his Thanksgiving turkey was this year.

On Hormel’s fourth quarter earnings call on Tuesday, Moskow opened his question to Hormel management by noting that he just bought his turkey at Stop & Shop.

And boy was it expensive.

Here’s Moskow, via Seeking Alpha: “Hey there. A great year, great two years in a row, so here is a question about turkey. I literally just bought our turkey at Stop & Shop $75, $3.12 a pound. I mean it seems like a shockingly high price.”

Hormel CFO Jody Feragen joked that it was probably a Jennie-O, Hormel’s turkey brand. Moskow did not confirm this, and followed up with a general question about profit guidance for the Jennie-O segment.

So not only did Moskow get in an anecdote about how much his Thanksgiving turkey cost, but also got in a version of a “great quarter guys” comment.

In a way, this is the perfect earnings call question.

Overall, Hormel’s quarter was better than expected, with the company reporting adjusted earnings per share of $0.74 against expectations for $0.69.

Revenue was a bit light, coming in at $2.4 billion against expectations for $2.51 billion.

On Tuesday, Hormel shares gained 3%.

