You'll be able to battle robot dinosaurs in the next game from the developers of 'Killzone'

Kirsten Acuna

Sony just showed off a bunch of new games at its E3 conference Monday evening.

One of the most intriguing is a new franchise from Guerilla Games, the developers behind “Killzone,” in which you get to go up against robotic-like dinosaur creatures in a post-apocalyptic world. 

Yes. 

Robotic dinosaurs.

Horizon zero dawn e3 Guerilla GamesOh hello there pterodactyl robot. I’m not sure how much damage that bow and arrow will do.
Dinosaurs horizon zero dawnGuerilla GamesThese guys kind of remind me of Chris Pratt’s velociraptor buddies from ‘Jurassic World.’
Robot dino deer horizon zero dawnGuerilla GamesSure. Why not?

Unlike most post-apocalyptic worlds, this one looks lush and prosperous as life reverted back to tribes and simple weaponry like bows and arrows. 

Of course, there’s just those pesky robots to deal with.

The game looks incredibly gorgeous. Take a look at some of the images from the trailer shown at E3:

Horizon zero dawnGuerilla Games
Horizon zero dawn Guerilla Games
Screen Shot 2015 06 15 at 9.15.43 PMGuerilla Games
Screen Shot 2015 06 15 at 9.15.48 PMGuerilla Games
Screen Shot 2015 06 15 at 9.15.49 PMGuerilla Games
Horizon zero dawn e3Guerilla Games

“Horizon Zero Dawn” is set for a 2016 release. 

Check out the trailer and gameplay footage below.

 

