You'll be able to battle robot dinosaurs in the next game from the developers of 'Killzone'

Sony just showed off a bunch of new games at its E3 conference Monday evening.

One of the most intriguing is a new franchise from Guerilla Games, the developers behind “Killzone,” in which you get to go up against robotic-like dinosaur creatures in a post-apocalyptic world.

Yes.

Robotic dinosaurs.

Guerilla Games Oh hello there pterodactyl robot. I’m not sure how much damage that bow and arrow will do.

Guerilla Games These guys kind of remind me of Chris Pratt’s velociraptor buddies from ‘Jurassic World.’

Unlike most post-apocalyptic worlds, this one looks lush and prosperous as life reverted back to tribes and simple weaponry like bows and arrows.

Of course, there’s just those pesky robots to deal with.

The game looks incredibly gorgeous. Take a look at some of the images from the trailer shown at E3:

“Horizon Zero Dawn” is set for a 2016 release.

Check out the trailer and gameplay footage below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.