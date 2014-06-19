With Horizon, The Trippiest IPhone Video Ever Is Just A Car Ride Away

Since the beginning of this year, the guys at Evil Window Dog have been trying to make it easier to shoot steady video with your iPhone through their app, Horizon. The app promises your videos will always be straight and will never suffer from that ugly “vertical video syndrome.”

But what are Horizon’s limits? Its creators wanted to find out. This week, using some cardboard, tape, and twist ties, they fastened an iPhone to a car’s wheel and drove through a parking lot recording video with Horizon.

The end result is pretty awesome, if a little trippy.

The video can’t stay perfectly straight, founder Stelios Petrakis writes in a blog post, because the centrifugal force from rotating around the wheel caused the iPhone to lose its usually-constant sense of gravity. As a result, straight lines like curbs and street laps wobble.

The experiment got pretty extreme: the founders tested the app at speeds up to 31 mph. Though the faster they went the more things got out of whack, Evil Window Dog says a future update to Horizon should help the app fair better in the stuck-to-a-wheel test.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.