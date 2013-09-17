The Most Impressive Rags-To-Riches Stories On Forbes' Latest Billionaires List

Rob Wile
Horatio algerGoogle Images

Forbes is out with its latest
list of American billionaires.
It’s always a strange group, because many of the wealthiest billionaires were essentially born into the list.

So we wanted to dig in and figure out who actually came furthest to be counted among the country’s richest.

We call it the Horatio Alger Index, after the early-20th century author whose fictional tales of rags-to-riches success stories helped give rise to the notion of “the American dream.”

We think it provides a rough estimate of who has made it the furthest based on where they started.

Click here to see the list »

We start out by calculating something we’re calling family income proxy value. This is designed to approximate both the wealth (or lack thereof) into which an individual was born, and how developed his neighbourhood would have been growing up (and so what resources he or she may have had access to that helped advance their wealth).

But we gave the most weight to whether one was a first-generation American or a minority.

Our list is not exhaustive. We worked mostly from the top 50.

For some, there was inadequate information, or they declined to provide it, so some deserving of our list may have been left out.

Here’s how our formula breaks down.

Family income proxy value: We assigned or deducted five points based on their home area’s income positive or negative order of magnitude differential from the national average in the Census year closest to their 16th birthday. For anyone born after 1940, the differential order of magnitude unit is approximately $US2,300. So for instance, Jeff Bezos received zero points because Dade, Fla., his home county, had a median family income of $US31,238 in 1979; while the national average was $US33,374. Meanwhile Howard Schultz’ home county of Kings, NY had a median family income of $US27,881 in 1969; while the national average was $US30,169. County median family income is not available prior to 1959; so for those born prior to 1940 we used state-level per capita personal income data from the BEA.

Minority: 3 points

First generation American: 5 points

Did not attend college: 3 points

Attended school on scholarship: 2 points

Enrolled in college in their home state: 1 point

Dropped out of college: 1 point

Second generation American: 0.5 points per parent

Not raised by biological parents: 0.5 points per parent

Sheldon Adelson -- Alger Score: 1.50

Occupation: Founder and CEO, Las Vegas Sands

Net worth: $28.5 billion

DOB: August 4, 1933

Family income proxy value: 0.51 (Massachusetts 1946 per capita personal income: $US1,393: USA: $US1,254)

Comment: Adelson's was born to Ukrainian-Jewish immigrants. He enrolled at City College of New York but dropped out.

Alger Score refers to our tabulation of various factors in the subject's upbringing, including implied family income, level of education, and minority and citizenship status. Net worth data supplied by Forbes.

Jeff Bezos -- Alger Score: 1.93

Occupation: Founder and CEO, Amazon.com

Net worth: $27.2 billion

DOB: January 12, 1964

Family income proxy value: 0.93 (Dade County, Fla. 1979 median income $US31,238; USA: $US33,374)

Comment: Bezos was born to a teenage mother; his stepfather was a Cuban immigrant.

Alger Score refers to our tabulation of various factors in the subject's upbringing, including implied family income, level of education, and minority and citizenship status. Net worth data supplied by Forbes.

Harold Simmons -- Alger Score: 2.00

Occupation: Buyout investor

Net worth: $10 billion

DOB: May 13, 1931

Family income value proxy: 1.00 (Texas 1947 per capita personal income: $US1,136; USA: $US1,317)

Comment: Simmons grew up in a plumbing-and-electricity-less 'shack' in rural Texas. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from UT.

Alger Score refers to our tabulation of various factors in the subject's upbringing, including implied family income, level of education, and minority and citizenship status. Net worth data supplied by Forbes.

John Paul DeJoria -- Alger Score: 2.64

Occupation: Founder and CEO, Paul Mitchell cosmetics

Net worth: $4 billion

DOB: April 13, 1944

Family income proxy value:2.36 (Los Angeles County, Ca. median income in 1959: $US27,649; USA: $US22,210)

Comment: The son of two immigrants who later divorced, DeJoria did not attend college, joining the Navy after graduating from high school.

Alger Score refers to our tabulation of various factors in the subject's upbringing, including implied family income, level of education, and minority and citizenship status. Net worth data supplied by Forbes.

David Geffen -- Alger Score: 2.74

Occupation: Media Executive

Net worth: $6 billion

DOB: February 21, 1943

Family income proxy value: -0.27 (Kings County, NY median family income 1959: $US22,822; USA: $US22,210)

Comment: Geffen's parents emigrated from British-mandate Palestine in 1931. Geffen attended a series of colleges, including Brooklyn College, but never graduated.

Alger Score refers to our tabulation of various factors in the subject's upbringing, including implied family income, level of education, and minority and citizenship status. Net worth data supplied by Forbes.

Howard Schultz -- Alger Score: 3.00

Occupation: Founder and CEO, Starbucks

Net worth: $2 billion

DOB: July 19, 1953

Family income proxy value:1 (Kings County, NY 1969 median family income $US27,881; USA: $US30,169)

Comment: Schultz grew up in Brooklyn's housing projects and attended Northern Michigan University on a football scholarship.

Alger Score refers to our tabulation of various factors in the subject's upbringing, including implied family income, level of education, and minority and citizenship status. Net worth data supplied by Forbes.

Kirk Kerkorian -- Alger Score: 3.03

Occupation: Vegas tycoon

Net worth: $3.9 billion

DOB: June 16, 1917

Family income proxy value: -0.97 (California per capita income in 1933: $US546; USA: $US372)

Comment: Kerkorian is the son of Armenian immigrants. He grew up during the Great Depression and never attended college.

Alger Score refers to our tabulation of various factors in the subject's upbringing, including implied family income, level of education, and minority and citizenship status. Net worth data supplied by Forbes.

Carl Icahn -- Alger Score: 3.19

Occupation: Founder and CEO, Icahn Capital Management

Net worth: $20.3 billion

DOB: February 16, 1936

Family income proxy value: 0.19 (New York per capita personal income, 1952: $US2,047; USA: $US1,751)

Comment: Icahn grew up in a lower middle class household in Queens and earned a scholarship to Princeton.

Alger Score refers to our tabulation of various factors in the subject's upbringing, including implied family income, level of education, and minority and citizenship status. Net worth data supplied by Forbes.

Harold Hamm -- Alger Score: 5.01

Occupation: CEO, Continental Resources

Net worth: $12.4 billion

DOB: December 11, 1945

Family income proxy value: 1.01 (Garfield County, Okla. median income in 1959: $US19,200; USA $US22,210)

Comment: Hamm never went to college, instead founding his own oil company at age 22 that is now worth billions.

Alger Score refers to our tabulation of various factors in the subject's upbringing, including implied family income, level of education, and minority and citizenship status. Net worth data supplied by Forbes.

David Green -- Alger Score: 5.63

Occupation: Founder and CEO, Hobby Lobby

Net worth: $5 billion

DOB:November 13, 1941

Family income proxy value: 5.63 (Jackson County, Okla. median family income in 1959: $16,167; USA: $US22,210)

Comment: Green grew up the son of a poor preacher in rural Oklahoma and never attended college.

Alger Score refers to our tabulation of various factors in the subject's upbringing, including implied family income, level of education, and minority and citizenship status. Net worth data supplied by Forbes.

George Soros -- Alger Score: 7

George Soros

Occupation: Founder and chairman, Soros Fund Management

Net worth: $20 billion

DOB: August 12, 1930

Family income proxy value: n/a

Comment: Soros survived the war and moved to London to live with relatives, yet for a while had 'no money and no friends.'

Alger Score refers to our tabulation of various factors in the subject's upbringing, including implied family income, level of education, and minority and citizenship status. Net worth data supplied by Forbes.

Oprah Winfrey -- Alger Score: 10.15

Occupation: TV Host, Mogul

Net worth: $2.9 billion

DOB: January 29, 1954

Family income proxy value: 0.15 (Davidson County, Tenn. 1969 median income: $US29,814; USA: $30,169)

Comment: Raised by a single parent from the deep South, Winfrey grew up shuttling in between Milwaukee and inner-city Nashville.

Alger Score refers to our tabulation of various factors in the subject's upbringing, including implied family income, level of education, and minority and citizenship status. Net worth data supplied by Forbes.

Jin Sook and Do Won Chang -- Alger Score: 12.5

Occupation: Co-founders (Head buyer and CEO, respectively), Forever 21

Net worth: $5 billion

Home county income proxy value: (n/a)

Comment: The couple moved to L.A. from South Korea as teenagers and have grown a single clothing store into a mega franchise.Alger Score refers to our tabulation of various factors in the subject's upbringing, including implied family income, level of education, and minority and citizenship status. Net worth data supplied by Forbes.

For more tales of absurd wealth...

...Check out our history of the Vanderbilts, the family that produced Anderson Cooper »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.