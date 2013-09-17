The Most Impressive Rags-To-Riches Stories On Forbes' Latest Billionaires List

Forbes is out with its latest
list of American billionaires.
It’s always a strange group, because many of the wealthiest billionaires were essentially born into the list.
So we wanted to dig in and figure out who actually came furthest to be counted among the country’s richest.
We call it the Horatio Alger Index, after the early-20th century author whose fictional tales of rags-to-riches success stories helped give rise to the notion of “the American dream.”
We think it provides a rough estimate of who has made it the furthest based on where they started.
We start out by calculating something we’re calling family income proxy value. This is designed to approximate both the wealth (or lack thereof) into which an individual was born, and how developed his neighbourhood would have been growing up (and so what resources he or she may have had access to that helped advance their wealth).
But we gave the most weight to whether one was a first-generation American or a minority.
Our list is not exhaustive. We worked mostly from the top 50.
For some, there was inadequate information, or they declined to provide it, so some deserving of our list may have been left out.
Here’s how our formula breaks down.
Family income proxy value: We assigned or deducted five points based on their home area’s income positive or negative order of magnitude differential from the national average in the Census year closest to their 16th birthday. For anyone born after 1940, the differential order of magnitude unit is approximately $US2,300. So for instance, Jeff Bezos received zero points because Dade, Fla., his home county, had a median family income of $US31,238 in 1979; while the national average was $US33,374. Meanwhile Howard Schultz’ home county of Kings, NY had a median family income of $US27,881 in 1969; while the national average was $US30,169. County median family income is not available prior to 1959; so for those born prior to 1940 we used state-level per capita personal income data from the BEA.
Minority: 3 points
First generation American: 5 points
Did not attend college: 3 points
Attended school on scholarship: 2 points
Enrolled in college in their home state: 1 point
Dropped out of college: 1 point
Second generation American: 0.5 points per parent
Not raised by biological parents: 0.5 points per parent
Occupation: Founder and CEO, Las Vegas Sands
Net worth: $28.5 billion
DOB: August 4, 1933
Family income proxy value: 0.51 (Massachusetts 1946 per capita personal income: $US1,393: USA: $US1,254)
Comment: Adelson's was born to Ukrainian-Jewish immigrants. He enrolled at City College of New York but dropped out.
Alger Score refers to our tabulation of various factors in the subject's upbringing, including implied family income, level of education, and minority and citizenship status. Net worth data supplied by Forbes.
Occupation: Founder and CEO, Amazon.com
Net worth: $27.2 billion
DOB: January 12, 1964
Family income proxy value: 0.93 (Dade County, Fla. 1979 median income $US31,238; USA: $US33,374)
Comment: Bezos was born to a teenage mother; his stepfather was a Cuban immigrant.
Occupation: Buyout investor
Net worth: $10 billion
DOB: May 13, 1931
Family income value proxy: 1.00 (Texas 1947 per capita personal income: $US1,136; USA: $US1,317)
Comment: Simmons grew up in a plumbing-and-electricity-less 'shack' in rural Texas. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from UT.
Occupation: Founder and CEO, Paul Mitchell cosmetics
Net worth: $4 billion
DOB: April 13, 1944
Family income proxy value:2.36 (Los Angeles County, Ca. median income in 1959: $US27,649; USA: $US22,210)
Comment: The son of two immigrants who later divorced, DeJoria did not attend college, joining the Navy after graduating from high school.
Occupation: Media Executive
Net worth: $6 billion
DOB: February 21, 1943
Family income proxy value: -0.27 (Kings County, NY median family income 1959: $US22,822; USA: $US22,210)
Comment: Geffen's parents emigrated from British-mandate Palestine in 1931. Geffen attended a series of colleges, including Brooklyn College, but never graduated.
Occupation: Founder and CEO, Starbucks
Net worth: $2 billion
DOB: July 19, 1953
Family income proxy value:1 (Kings County, NY 1969 median family income $US27,881; USA: $US30,169)
Comment: Schultz grew up in Brooklyn's housing projects and attended Northern Michigan University on a football scholarship.
Occupation: Vegas tycoon
Net worth: $3.9 billion
DOB: June 16, 1917
Family income proxy value: -0.97 (California per capita income in 1933: $US546; USA: $US372)
Comment: Kerkorian is the son of Armenian immigrants. He grew up during the Great Depression and never attended college.
Occupation: Founder and CEO, Icahn Capital Management
Net worth: $20.3 billion
DOB: February 16, 1936
Family income proxy value: 0.19 (New York per capita personal income, 1952: $US2,047; USA: $US1,751)
Comment: Icahn grew up in a lower middle class household in Queens and earned a scholarship to Princeton.
Occupation: CEO, Continental Resources
Net worth: $12.4 billion
DOB: December 11, 1945
Family income proxy value: 1.01 (Garfield County, Okla. median income in 1959: $US19,200; USA $US22,210)
Comment: Hamm never went to college, instead founding his own oil company at age 22 that is now worth billions.
Occupation: Founder and CEO, Hobby Lobby
Net worth: $5 billion
DOB:November 13, 1941
Family income proxy value: 5.63 (Jackson County, Okla. median family income in 1959: $16,167; USA: $US22,210)
Comment: Green grew up the son of a poor preacher in rural Oklahoma and never attended college.
Occupation: Founder and chairman, Soros Fund Management
Net worth: $20 billion
DOB: August 12, 1930
Family income proxy value: n/a
Comment: Soros survived the war and moved to London to live with relatives, yet for a while had 'no money and no friends.'
Occupation: TV Host, Mogul
Net worth: $2.9 billion
DOB: January 29, 1954
Family income proxy value: 0.15 (Davidson County, Tenn. 1969 median income: $US29,814; USA: $30,169)
Comment: Raised by a single parent from the deep South, Winfrey grew up shuttling in between Milwaukee and inner-city Nashville.
Occupation: Co-founders (Head buyer and CEO, respectively), Forever 21
Net worth: $5 billion
Home county income proxy value: (n/a)
The couple moved to L.A. from South Korea as teenagers and have grown a single clothing store into a mega franchise.
