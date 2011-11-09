HopStop's Joe Meyer On Why Social Media Is The Only Advertising You Need

When HopStop launched in 2005, Twitter and Foursquare weren’t even around.



Now social media plays a huge part in our daily lives. We sat down with Joe Meyer, CEO of HopStop, who told us how social media has changed the way we commute, and about the logistics of expanding into foreign markets.

Don’t Miss:

• How Maker’s Mark Bourbon Travels From A Kentucky Distillery To Your Glass >

• Luke’s Lobster’s Owner Explains Why Operating A Food Truck Is NOTHING Like Running A Restaurant >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.