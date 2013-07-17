Restaurant Owner Kicks Customers Out Immediately After Announcing The Business Was Closing

Diners at Hops restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina, were surprised when a manager announced that the restaurant was closing immediately and they’d have to leave.



Police entered “Hops” restaurant Sunday night, NBC affiliate WCNC reported. Shortly after, the manager explained to customers that they had to evacuate.

Everyone received their check and to-go boxes for food before they left the restaurant.

The restaurant was reportedly forced to close because a lease agreement could not be reached. Police were called to manage diners at the restaurant.

The restaurant isn’t expected to reopen.

