Flying is super cheap this fall -- here are the cheapest places to fly to in September

Sophie-Claire Hoeller

We recently reported that flying is supposed to be extra cheap this fall, according to Hopper, an airfare prediction app that projected an 8.2% airfare drop in the next few months.
In order to help you make an autumn escape a reality, Hopper published a report on “Destinations to Watch in September.” Knowing that prices would drop this month, once peak summer passed, Hopper calculated which popular spots would see the biggest price drops during the month of September.

Here are the domestic destinations you should book a trip to soon:

Rank

Destination

State

Current Prices

Potential Savings

1

Dallas

Texas

$142

25%

2

Austin

Texas

$232

24%

3

Fort Myers

Florida

$227

23%

4

Washington

D.C.

$152

23%

5

Long Beach

California

$193

21%

6

West Palm Beach

Florida

$234

20%

7

Miami

Florida

$217

20%

8

Tampa

Florida

$193

20%

9

Chicago

Illinois

$133

19%

10

Houston

Texas

$166

19%

Here are the international destinations you should book a trip to soon:

Rank

Destination

Country

Current Prices

Potential Savings

1

Auckland

New Zealand

$973

35%

2

Port of Spain

Trinidad and Tobago

$485

35%

3

Liberia

Costa Rica

$393

33%

4

Cancun

Mexico

$350

33%

5

Sao Paulo

Brazil

$874

31%

6

Punta Cana

Dominican Reb.

$492

29%

7

Cali

Colombia

$516

27%

8

Rio de Janeiro

Brazil

$934

26%

9

Bogota

Colombia

$365

26%

10

London

England

$606

26%

