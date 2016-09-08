Flying is super cheap this fall -- here are the cheapest places to fly to in September

We recently reported that flying is supposed to be extra cheap this fall, according to Hopper, an airfare prediction app that projected an 8.2% airfare drop in the next few months.

In order to help you make an autumn escape a reality, Hopper published a report on “Destinations to Watch in September.” Knowing that prices would drop this month, once peak summer passed, Hopper calculated which popular spots would see the biggest price drops during the month of September.

Here are the domestic destinations you should book a trip to soon:

Rank Destination State Current Prices Potential Savings 1 Dallas Texas $142 25% 2 Austin Texas $232 24% 3 Fort Myers Florida $227 23% 4 Washington D.C. $152 23% 5 Long Beach California $193 21% 6 West Palm Beach Florida $234 20% 7 Miami Florida $217 20% 8 Tampa Florida $193 20% 9 Chicago Illinois $133 19% 10 Houston Texas $166 19%

Here are the international destinations you should book a trip to soon:

Rank Destination Country Current Prices Potential Savings 1 Auckland New Zealand $973 35% 2 Port of Spain Trinidad and Tobago $485 35% 3 Liberia Costa Rica $393 33% 4 Cancun Mexico $350 33% 5 Sao Paulo Brazil $874 31% 6 Punta Cana Dominican Reb. $492 29% 7 Cali Colombia $516 27% 8 Rio de Janeiro Brazil $934 26% 9 Bogota Colombia $365 26% 10 London England $606 26%

