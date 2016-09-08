Flying is super cheap this fall -- here are the cheapest places to fly to in September

We recently reported that flying is supposed to be extra cheap this fall, according to Hopper, an airfare prediction app that projected an 8.2% airfare drop in the next few months.
In order to help you make an autumn escape a reality, Hopper published a report on “Destinations to Watch in September.” Knowing that prices would drop this month, once peak summer passed, Hopper calculated which popular spots would see the biggest price drops during the month of September.
Here are the domestic destinations you should book a trip to soon:
|
Rank
|
Destination
|
State
|
Current Prices
|
Potential Savings
|
1
|
Dallas
|
Texas
|
$142
|
25%
|
2
|
Austin
|
Texas
|
$232
|
24%
|
3
|
Fort Myers
|
Florida
|
$227
|
23%
|
4
|
Washington
|
D.C.
|
$152
|
23%
|
5
|
Long Beach
|
California
|
$193
|
21%
|
6
|
West Palm Beach
|
Florida
|
$234
|
20%
|
7
|
Miami
|
Florida
|
$217
|
20%
|
8
|
Tampa
|
Florida
|
$193
|
20%
|
9
|
Chicago
|
Illinois
|
$133
|
19%
|
10
|
Houston
|
Texas
|
$166
|
19%
Here are the international destinations you should book a trip to soon:
|
Rank
|
Destination
|
Country
|
Current Prices
|
Potential Savings
|
1
|
Auckland
|
New Zealand
|
$973
|
35%
|
2
|
Port of Spain
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
$485
|
35%
|
3
|
Liberia
|
Costa Rica
|
$393
|
33%
|
4
|
Cancun
|
Mexico
|
$350
|
33%
|
5
|
Sao Paulo
|
Brazil
|
$874
|
31%
|
6
|
Punta Cana
|
Dominican Reb.
|
$492
|
29%
|
7
|
Cali
|
Colombia
|
$516
|
27%
|
8
|
Rio de Janeiro
|
Brazil
|
$934
|
26%
|
9
|
Bogota
|
Colombia
|
$365
|
26%
|
10
|
London
|
England
|
$606
|
26%
