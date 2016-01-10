HOPMAN CUP: Nick Kyrgios and Daria Gavrilova lead Australia to its first win in 17 years

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 09: Daria Gavrilova and Nick Kyrgios of Australia Green pose with the Hopman Cup after winning the final against Elina Svitolina and Alexandr Dolgopolov of the Ukraine during day seven of the 2016 Hopman Cup at Perth Arena on January 9, 2016 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Australia has taken out this year’s Hopman Cup after Nick Kyrgios and Daria Gavrilova won both singles titles over Ukraine in Saturday’s final at Perth Arena.

The Australia Green duo led Australia to its first victory since 1999 in the mixed indoor tennis competition after holding a 2-0 win against Ukrainian pair, Alexandr Dolgopolov and Elina Svitolina.

Kyrgios had an early lead in his match against Dolgopolov after winning the first set 6-3 in 26 minutes before wrapping up the second set 6-4. The entire match lasted just 57 minutes.

The 20-year-old, currently ranked 30 on the ATP World Tour, did not drop any matches the entire week, losing just one set to Germany’s Alexander Zverev and beating Great Britain’s Andy Murray in straight sets.

“It means a lot. It’s my first real title that I’ve won,” Kyrgios said.

“It’s the perfect way to start off the year. I haven’t lost a match yet. I’m riding a lot of confidence going into the Aussie summer. I’m just really happy.”

His performance marks a solid start before the Australian Open kicks off in Melbourne on January 18.

Here’s a look at how Kyrgios led Australia to its victory:

Gavrilova, who represented Russia until 2014 before emigrating to Australia, also took out Svitolina in straight sets with a 6-4 7-6(6) win. The 21-year-old was initially trailing 6-1 in the second-set tie-break but managed to deliver seven straight points to secure her win.

After the match, Kyrgios dedicated his Hopman Cup victory to late coach Darren Tandy who passed away earlier last month after falling to colon cancer. He was buried in Perth on Thursday.

"From everyone in Australian Tennis, I want to dedicate this win to Darren Tandy" - @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/cg7BopatOa — Hopman Cup (@hopmancup) January 9, 2016

Former world no.1 and Grand Slam champion, Lleyton Hewitt, and Jarmila Wolfe made up Australia’s other team, Australia Gold but were knocked out of the tournament after losing their singles matches against runner-ups Dolgopolov and Svitolina on Thursday.

The last time Australia won the Hopman Cup was in 1999 after Mark Philippoussis and Jelena Dokic took out Sweden’s Jonas Bjorkman and Asa Carlsson with a 2-1 lead at The Hopman Cup XI.

