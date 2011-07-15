Hopefully, This Is The Most Depressing Thing You Read All Day

Photo: Flickr

With any luck, you won’t read anything that’s more depressing than this paragraph from Felix Salmon regarding the debt ceiling fight, and the damage to US credibility:The base-case scenario is, still, that the debt ceiling will be raised, somehow. But already an enormous amount of damage has been done: the US Congress has demonstrated clearly that it can’t be trusted to govern the country in a responsible manner. And the tail-risk implications for markets are huge. Think of the speed with which the Egyptian government collapsed earlier this year, or the incredible downward velocity of News Corporation right now. When you build up large stocks of mistrust and ill will, nothing can happen for a very long time. But when something does happen, it’s much quicker and much worse than anybody could have anticipated. The markets might not be punishing the US government at the moment. But the mistrust and ill will is there, believe me. And when it appears, it will appear with a vengeance.



Given the news lately, we’re putting the odds that you read something more depressing at about 50/50.

