Here’s the latest live feed from the Deepwater Horizon.



Hopefully what we’re looking at is gushing mud, not gushing oil. There are no fresh updates on “Top Kill,” — nothing to suggest that last night’s progress had been undermined. At some point today, we’re guessing, we’ll get a more definitive answer.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.