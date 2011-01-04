'Hopefully Sarah Palin Won't Want To Take The Pay Cut To Run For President'

Three days in 2011 does not appear to be a banner year for Sarah Palin.



Palin has been taking a hammering of late from fellow conservatives (and Fox News contributors) over her possible run for President in 2012.

The latest to (very publicly) jump on the sceptic wagon is George Will, who declared on This Week that Palin “cannot be elected president.”

There is one person, high in the polls, Sarah Palin, who cannot be elected president because she cannot compete where elections are decided.

Afterward in the Green Room segment Will further mused that Palin “had to go back and be a successful Governor of Alaska and do her homework and she’s done neither. The hope is that she’s making so much money — and she’s a very astute business woman — that she won’t want to take the pay cut to become a mere presidential candidate.”

Video below. If you look closely you may be able to see (former Fox Newser) Major Garrett nodding along in agreement.

