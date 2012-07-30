The US Women's Soccer Coach Was Not Happy With Hope Solo's Latest Twitter Outburst

Photo: AP

Hope Solo went on a Twitter rant after the US beat Colombia 3-0 because she was not happy with Brandi Chastain’s criticism of the defence during the broadcast.One of the most controversial tweets read: “Lay off commentating about defending and gking until you get more educated @ brandichastain the game has changed from a decade ago.”



And the US coach, Pia Sundhage said Solo won’t be punished for her rant, but she did speak with the goalie, according to Sports Illustrated.

Sundhage said:

“We had a conversation: If you look at the women’s national team, what do you want (people) to see? What do you want them to hear? And that’s where we do have a choice – as players, coaches, staff, the way we respond to certain things.”

This isn’t the first time Solo has lost her temper in the public eye. After the World Cup in 2007, she criticised her coach after he benched her. Solo said “It was the wrong decision, and I think anybody that knows anything about the game knows that. There’s no doubt in my mind I would have made those saves…”

