HOPE SOLO: The Life Of Soccer's Newest Superstar

Photo: YouTube.com

With one penalty save, Hope Solo went from soccer goalie to American sensation.With her good looks and demonstrative personality, she saw her star grow brighter in the aftermath of Sunday’s epic World Cup quarterfinal win over Brazil.



Her website even crashed due to the flood on interest.

But who is Hope Solo? How did she get from the outskirts of Seattle to the pinnacle of American sports?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.