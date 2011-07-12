HOPE SOLO: The Life Of Soccer's Newest Superstar

Photo: YouTube.com
With one penalty save, Hope Solo went from soccer goalie to American sensation.With her good looks and demonstrative personality, she saw her star grow brighter in the aftermath of Sunday’s epic World Cup quarterfinal win over Brazil.
Her website even crashed due to the flood on interest.
But who is Hope Solo? How did she get from the outskirts of Seattle to the pinnacle of American sports?
After travelling around Seattle for days, the police finally found the three and returned Hope and her brother home. After that Hope lived with her mother and her father lived in a state of semi-homlessness.
At the same time, Hope was a rising star on the women's soccer scene, scoring 109 goals at Richland High
Hope and her father reunited in her college years, with Jeffrey attending her games and Hope visiting his tent to eat mac and cheese
After getting benched in the 2007 World Cup, Hope went on a post-match tirade against the coach, making headlines across the country
In 2008, she finally recovered from the tumultuous year she had in 2007 and started on the Olympic gold medal-winning US team
Hope figured prominently in the USA's stunning win over Brazil last weekend, stopping a key penalty kick to seal the win
