Hope Solo Breaks Her Silence On Nude Photo Leak And She's Not Happy

Soccer star Hope Solo has finally responded to her nude photos being released Saturday after being hacked in the second round of celebrity photo leaks.

While other victims such as Jennifer Lawrence, Gabrielle Union, and Kate Upton have made statements about involving the FBI, Solo took to her Facebook page to say that the incident “goes beyond the bounds of human decency”:

“It is extremely sad and unfortunate that the rights of so many women were violated by the unauthorised release of private photographs. This act goes beyond the bounds of human decency and, as such, I stand united with all the women affected and am exploring every option to protect my privacy.”

In the same post, Solo also addressed her current legal issues. The 33-year-old pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence charges in June stemming from an altercation with her sister and 17-year-old nephew.

“In addition, while I understand that the public desires more information regarding the allegations against me, I continue to maintain my innocence against these charges. And, once all the facts come to light and the legal process is concluded, I am confident that I will be fully exonerated.”

Solo’s post has nearly 10,000 “likes,” with an overwhelming majority of comments supporting her:

