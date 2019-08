Soccer star Hope Solo says if the Olympics were today, “I wouldn’t go.” The Olympic athlete is concerned over having a healthy baby when she returns from Brazil.

The International Olympic Committee says the games will go on as planned.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki.

