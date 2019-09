There is a charity auction on eBay for the Dan Wheldon Memorial Trust, and Hope Solo is chipping in.



Solo’s signed U.S. National Team #100 commemorative jersey is being auctioned off to benefit Wheldon’s fund.

You can bid on her Jersey until November 5th, it’s already going for more than $1,000.

