Hope Solo Is 'Welcoming New Love Interests'

Hope Solo is a busy lady. Between the Seattle Sounders and the Olympics, it’s all soccer, all the time.



But Hope is tired of that. In a chat with fans on YourTango.com, Solo said:

“I can’t be all soccer—go, go, go, go—I need a social life. I need a life outside of soccer,” Solo said. “I very much welcome, you know, new love interests and dating and friends and family. You know, it’s all part of life.”

So, guys, girls, Hope fans in general, this is your chance, Hope wants love.

