Take A Tour Of Gold Medal Winner Hope Solo's Bachelorette Pad

Hope Solo, one of the best soccer goalies in the world, is always travelling, so she is very excited to finally have a place she can call home.Solo bought a home for $1.2 million in Kirkland, Washington, close to where she grew up and went to college, according to Zillow.com.



The house is more than 5,000 square feet and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. But the best part of the place is the beautiful view.

Solo calls it her bachelorette pad.

