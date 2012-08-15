Take A Tour Of Gold Medal Winner Hope Solo's Bachelorette Pad

Leah Goldman
Hope Solo, one of the best soccer goalies in the world, is always travelling, so she is very excited to finally have a place she can call home.Solo bought a home for $1.2 million in Kirkland, Washington, close to where she grew up and went to college, according to Zillow.com.

The house is more than 5,000 square feet and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. But the best part of the place is the beautiful view.

Solo calls it her bachelorette pad.

Let's go inside...

The kitchen is huge

Lots of counter space

And an eat in area

Here's an office where Hope can watch some film

And another dining area

A movie room

One of the bedrooms... check out that view

Huge closet and bathroom

Another one of the bedrooms

There are big windows throughout the house to take in all the views

There's even a telescope to check out the views

Because the views don't get much better than this

She has a pool too, it's heated

Nice views while you're swimming

Tennis courts too

And a big garage

Perfect spot for a team celebration

Watch Hope give a tour here, and play with her dogs:

