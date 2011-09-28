Hope Solo's Father Was Publicly Cleared Of Murder Charges

Photo: YouTube

Hope Solo’s father left her family when she was very young. He was homeless, and lived a challenging life.And in January of 2001, he was a “person of interest” in the murder of a realtor Mike Emert who was stabbed to death, according to King5.com.



Hope’s father, Jeffrey Solo, was homeless at the time of the murder, and he fought back on the accusations:

“I’ve been in the street for five years. I’ve been mean. But I did not kill this guy. I didn’t even know who he was,” he said.

Hope and her father reconnected when Hope when to the University of Washington, and became close.

When Jeffrey Solo died four years ago, Hope made it her mission to clear his name. And now, although the Mike Emert murder is still an open case, sheriffs say Jeffrey Solo is cleared as a suspect.

Hope says she can let go of pent up anger because she knows her dad is now free.

Here’s a video of Hope talking about the situation:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.