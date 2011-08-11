It Looks Like Hope Solo IS Going Nude For ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue

Yesterday we wondered why Hope Solo tweeted that “being naked outside is very liberating…@ESPN and @ESPNMAG.” We figured she was going to pose for ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue.



Later, she followed up with this tweet: “And that’s a wrap!!!!!!!!!” with this photo attached:

Photo: yfrog

Looks like we can add this to her resume…

DON’T MISS: 20 Years In The Life Of Hope Solo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.