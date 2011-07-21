Hope Solo Sported A Really Ugly Dress To The Entourage Premiere Last Night

Hope Solo and Alex Morgan were at the Entourage premiere last night in New York City, and the superstar soccer players could use some help in the fashion department.



Alex Morgan’s dress was acceptable (but could definitely use an upgrade). Hope Solo’s on the other hand… Hope is the one who needed to be saved in this case.

Take away the fake leather belt and it could be a little better, but this probably won’t help her get any endorsements.

Photo: AP Images

Just because Hope made a fashion faux pas doesn’t mean we don’t think she’s great, don’t miss:

HOPE SOLO: The Life Of Soccer’s Newest Superstar

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.