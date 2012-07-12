Hope Solo Says She And Her Teammates Were Drunk During This 2008 Today Show Interview At The Olympics

In a ESPN The Magazine story this week about how the Olympic Village is a sex carnival, Hope Solo admitted that she and her teammates went on the Today Show drunk after winning the gold medal in 2008.



Says Solo: “When we were done partying, we got out of our nice dresses, got back into our stadium coats and, at 7 a.m., with no sleep, went on the Today Show drunk. Needless to say, we looked like hell!”

Good for them.

We found the video in the Today Show archives. Besides a minor stumble where Hope calls the Olympics “the World Cup,” the team actually looks in pretty good shape.



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

