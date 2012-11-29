Hope Solo Blasts The Media, Denies Alleged Domestic Violence Incident Involving Her Husband

Hope Solo talked about the alleged domestic violence incident involving her now-husband Jerramy Stevens for the first time last night.



She denied that the incident involved violence against her, and said the media prejudged her husband.

Here’s what she said (via Larry Brown Sports):

“My life is great. My life is happy. It’s unfortunate what the media can do to judge before the facts are out there. It’s hard to see. It’s a hard truth but it’s part of life. I’m happy. I’m happily married. I would never stand for domestic violence. I’ve never been hit in my life. It’s unfortunate, but that’s what the media can do.”

Stevens was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence two weeks ago after police say they found blood on Solo’s elbow when they arrived to break up an alleged altercation between Solo’s brother and an unwanted party guest.

Stevens appeared in court but was not charged, and the two got married the next day.

The incident made headlines because Stevens has a lengthy criminal history. He has been charged with assault, DUI, and reckless driving, and he was once sentenced 90 days in jail for driving into a nursing home and fleeing the season. He was also accused of rape but never charged in a high-profile incident that ultimately resulted in him paying $300,000 in a civil suit.

Here’s video of Solo’s statement:

