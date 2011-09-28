Hope Solo Struggled With The Jive On 'Dancing With The Stars' Last Night

Leah Goldman

Hope Solo struggled on “Dancing With The Stars,” last night when she and her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy performed a jive.

Even though hope was wearing a rendition of her soccer uniform… she didn’t look comfortable on stage.

The judges criticised Hope Solo for being off of the music and messing up a bit, and Hope responded: “I was trying to hit a soccer ball.” The judges also said Solo was strong, but a little rigid.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.